Important Update on Demo Accounts Support

Dear Clients and Partners,

To ensure the stable operation of our demo server infrastructure, RoboForex has decided that support for demo accounts will now apply only to accounts opened through the RoboForex Members Area.

All positions on demo accounts created directly in the terminal will be closed on 27 July 2025.

Prior to that, trading on these accounts will be set to close-only mode starting from 7 July 2025.

Please note that demo accounts opened via RoboForex Members Area will continue to operate as usual and will not be affected by these changes.

Sincerely,

The RoboForex Team