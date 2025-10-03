Earn More with the New Partner Loyalty Program

Introducing Our New Loyalty Program for Partners: Rewards for Your Growth

Dear Partner,

We’re delighted to introduce the new Partner Loyalty Program – a unique opportunity to earn additional rewards as your partner network grows. Alongside your regular commission, you can now unlock cash and premium prizes, with the grand reward being a luxury car or $100,000 in cash.

What You Can Earn Cash rewards starting from $100

Top prize: a luxury car (or $100,000 cash equivalent)

Automatic prizes as soon as you reach a new tier Key Program Features Automatic enrolment: all active partners are eligible

No time limit: the program runs continuously

Fast reward payouts: prizes are credited within 10 business days of reaching a tier How It Works Attract clients and earn partner commissions. Accumulate partner commission to move up the loyalty tiers. Unlock rewards at each tier — from Bronze to Platinum. Examples: Reach the Bronze Tier with $1,000 in partner commission and receive a $100 cash reward

Achieve the Platinum Tier and claim a luxury car or $100,000 in cash

Even after you reach the top partner tier (Platinum), the program doesn’t stop – you can continue growing your commission to keep unlocking more rewards.

Learn more about the partner loyalty program. View the full program terms and the complete list of rewards here.

Sincerely,

The RoboForex Team