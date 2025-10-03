Earn More with the New Partner Loyalty Program

Introducing Our New Loyalty Program for Partners: Rewards for Your Growth
Dear Partner,
We’re delighted to introduce the new Partner Loyalty Program – a unique opportunity to earn additional rewards as your partner network grows. Alongside your regular commission, you can now unlock cash and premium prizes, with the grand reward being a luxury car or $100,000 in cash.
What You Can Earn
- Cash rewards starting from $100
- Top prize: a luxury car (or $100,000 cash equivalent)
- Automatic prizes as soon as you reach a new tier
Key Program Features
- Automatic enrolment: all active partners are eligible
- No time limit: the program runs continuously
- Fast reward payouts: prizes are credited within 10 business days of reaching a tier
How It Works
- Attract clients and earn partner commissions.
- Accumulate partner commission to move up the loyalty tiers.
- Unlock rewards at each tier — from Bronze to Platinum.
Examples:
- Reach the Bronze Tier with $1,000 in partner commission and receive a $100 cash reward
- Achieve the Platinum Tier and claim a luxury car or $100,000 in cash
Even after you reach the top partner tier (Platinum), the program doesn’t stop – you can continue growing your commission to keep unlocking more rewards.
Sincerely,
The RoboForex Team