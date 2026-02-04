RoboForex Introduces Full Swap-Free Trading

Dear Clients,

RoboForex is enhancing trading opportunities by introducing Full Swap-Free trading for clients.

Key highlights:

Available to all clients

Supported on all account types

No swaps on currencies and metals

No limits on deposit size or position duration

The new functionality offers traders greater flexibility and clearer trading conditions across supported instruments.

Why Trade with Full Swap-Free?

No overnight swap fees on currencies and metals – hold positions as long as you want, with no additional charges

– enjoy transparent and predictable pricing Maximise your returns – lower costs make long-term trading more efficient

What does Full Swap-Free mean?

When Full Swap-Free is enabled, no swaps are charged for holding positions overnight on available for trading currency pairs and metals. This allows traders to manage their strategies without incurring additional costs related to rollover fees.

How to enable Full Swap-Free

The Full Swap-Free option is available only when opening a new trading account and cannot be enabled on existing accounts.

Full Swap-Free is available to all clients; however, existing clients must open a new trading account to enable the option during account creation.

From 04.02.2026, Full Swap-Free can be enabled during account creationfor eligible clients across all account types , with no minimum deposit or position-holding period restrictions.

The Swap-Free option applies to trading in currencies and metals.

Learn more about Full Swap-Free

Sincerely,

The RoboForex Team