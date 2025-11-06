RoboForex Introduces the Upgraded Copy Trading Service

Dear Clients,

RoboForex has announced an upgrade to its copy trading platform CopyFX, which will now operate under a new name – Copy Trading Service. The rebranding reflects the company’s commitment to improving user experience and providing a more unified, accessible, and efficient trading environment.

Key updates:

Unified strategy rating

Strategies from MT4 , MT5 , and R StocksTrader platforms are now combined into a single, consolidated rating. This integration enables clients to focus on performance and strategy selection regardless of the trading platform

The new service enables users to view strategy ratings without logging into their accounts. Strategies can also be shared publicly, making it easier to discover and follow successful traders

All essential features – from exploring traders and subscribing to strategies, to managing funds – available in one place.

View Rating on WebsiteView Rating in Members Area

Since its establishment in 2009, RoboForex has been trusted by millions of traders around the world. The company’s copy trading solutions have received numerous international awards, confirming its status as one of the leading providers in the industry.

Updated Copy Trading Partner Program The enhanced Copy Trading Partner Program offers new opportunities for partners to attract followers and earn a share of traders’ commissions. Its streamlined structure simplifies the process of selecting strategies and building long-term relationships with investors. Learn More

Sincerely,

The RoboForex Team