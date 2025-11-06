RoboForex Introduces the Upgraded Copy Trading Service

Dear Clients,
RoboForex has announced an upgrade to its copy trading platform CopyFX, which will now operate under a new name – Copy Trading Service. The rebranding reflects the company’s commitment to improving user experience and providing a more unified, accessible, and efficient trading environment.
Key updates:
Since its establishment in 2009, RoboForex has been trusted by millions of traders around the world. The company’s copy trading solutions have received numerous international awards, confirming its status as one of the leading providers in the industry.
Updated Copy Trading Partner Program
The enhanced Copy Trading Partner Program offers new opportunities for partners to attract followers and earn a share of traders’ commissions. Its streamlined structure simplifies the process of selecting strategies and building long-term relationships with investors.
Sincerely,
The RoboForex Team