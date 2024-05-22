Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 22.05.2024 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the support level on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be the 1.0910 resistance level. However, the price could pull back to 1.0835 and continue its upward momentum after testing the support.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be the 157.50 mark. However, the price could correct to 155.65 and maintain its upward trajectory after pulling back to the support level.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be the 0.8665 mark. After testing this level and breaking above it, the price might continue the uptrend. However, the quotes could pull back to 0.8525 before rising.



