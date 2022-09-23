Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 23.09.2022 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after forming a Harami reversal pattern close to the support area, EURUSD may reverse in the form of a new ascending impulse. In this case, the upside correctional target may be at 0.9900. However, an alternative scenario implies that the price may fall to break 0.9745 and continue the downtrend without any pullbacks.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDJPY has formed a Hammer reversal pattern during the pullback. At the moment, the asset may reverse and form a new rising impulse. In this case, the upside target may be at 143.50. At the same time, the opposite scenario implies that the price may correct to reach 140.50 and continue the uptrend only after the pullback down to the support area.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after forming a Harami reversal pattern near the support area, EURGBP is reversing in the form of a new rising impulse. In this case, the upside target may be the resistance level at 0.8830. Later, the market may test this level, break it, and continue moving upwards. Still, there might be an alternative scenario, in which the asset may correct to reach 0.8695 first and then resume the uptrend.



