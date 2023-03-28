Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 28.03.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, near the support level, EURUSD has formed a Harami reversal pattern. The instrument is now going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The target of the growth might be 1.0920. However, the price may still pull back to 1.0775 and continue the uptrend after correcting to the support.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, USDJPY has formed a Harami reversal pattern. The instrument is now going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The target of the decline might be 129.50. However, the price may first grow to 131.50 and then continue the decline after correcting to the resistance.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

On H4, EURGBP has formed an Engulfing reversal pattern. The instrument is now going by the signal in a descending wave. The target of the decline might be the support level of 0.8750. After the level gets tested and breaks, the price might continue the downtrend. However, the quotes might pull back to 0.8800 before the decline.



