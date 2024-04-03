Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 03.04.2024 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The correction target could be 2260.00. After testing the support, the price might rebound from it and continue developing the uptrend. However, the quotes could rise to 2300.00 without any correction.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has formed a Harami reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target could be 0.6000. After a rebound from the resistance, the quotes might get a chance for extending the downtrend. However, the price might drop to 0.5945 without testing the resistance.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has formed a Harami reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target could be 1.2610. However, the price might drop to 1.2520 and extend the downtrend without correcting to the resistance.



