Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 10.06.2024 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a Hammer pattern. The instrument might currently follow the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 2320.00. After testing the resistance level, the price could rebound and develop a downtrend. However, the quotes could decline to 2275.00 without a correction.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has formed a Doji reversal pattern on H4. The instrument might currently follow the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 0.6150. After testing the resistance level, the quotes might continue the uptrend. However, the price could correct to 0.6080 before rising.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. The instrument might currently follow the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 1.2800. However, the price could correct to 1.2675 and maintain its upward trajectory after testing the support level.



