Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 15.05.2024 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a Hammer pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 2400.00. After testing the resistance level, the price could break above it and continue its upward momentum. However, the quotes could correct to 2340.00 before rising.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument continues to go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 0.6095. After breaking above the resistance level, the quotes might continue their upward trajectory. However, the price could correct to 0.6030 before rising.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 1.2650. However, the price could correct to 1.2550 and continue the uptrend after testing the support level.



