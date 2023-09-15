Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 15.09.2023 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern near the support level. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 1930.00. Upon testing the resistance, the price could break it and continue the uptrend. However, the quotes might pull back to 1908.00 before rising.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target might be 0.5960. After a rebound from the resistance, the quotes could get a chance to continue the downtrend. However, the price might drop to 0.5885 and develop the downtrend without testing the resistance level.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target might be 1.2480. However, the price might drop to 1.2380 and continue the downtrend without testing the resistance.



