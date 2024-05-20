Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 20.05.2024 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a Hammer pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 2485.00. After testing the resistance level, the price could break above it and continue its upward momentum. However, the quotes could correct to 2420.00 before rising.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has formed a Harami reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might continue to go by the reversal signal in a corrective wave. The pullback target might be 0.6100. After rebounding from the support level, the quotes might continue their upward trajectory. However, the price could rise to 0.6175 without testing the support.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The correction target might be 1.2665. However, the price could rise to 1.2765 and continue the uptrend without testing the support level.



