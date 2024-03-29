Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 29.03.2024 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument continues going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be the 2255.00 level. After testing the resistance, the price could break it and continue developing the uptrend. However, the quotes might correct to 2210.50 before rising.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has formed a Harami reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target could be 0.6000. After a rebound from the resistance, the price might extend the downtrend. However, the quotes could drop to 0.5945 without any correction.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be the 1.2700 level. However, the quotes could pull back to 1.2590 and extend the uptrend after the correction to the support.



