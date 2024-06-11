Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 11.06.2024 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has formed a Hanging Man reversal pattern on H4. The instrument is currently following the reversal signal in a descending wave. The decline target could be 1.3730. Next, the price might rebound from the support level and continue its upward momentum. However, the quotes could rise to 1.3800 without a correction.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern on H4. The instrument is currently following the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 0.6645. After testing the resistance level, the quotes could break above it and maintain their upward trajectory. However, the price might pull back to 0.6580 before rising.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern on H4. The instrument is currently following the reversal signal in a descending wave. The decline target could be 0.8900. After testing the support level, the price might breach it and continue to develop a downtrend. However, the price could correct to 0.9000 before declining.



