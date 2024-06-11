Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 11.06.2024 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

Sign InOpen an account
11.06.2024

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has formed a Hanging Man reversal pattern on H4. The instrument is currently following the reversal signal in a descending wave. The decline target could be 1.3730. Next, the price might rebound from the support level and continue its upward momentum. However, the quotes could rise to 1.3800 without a correction.

USDCAD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern on H4. The instrument is currently following the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 0.6645. After testing the resistance level, the quotes could break above it and maintain their upward trajectory. However, the price might pull back to 0.6580 before rising.

NZDUSD
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern on H4. The instrument is currently following the reversal signal in a descending wave. The decline target could be 0.8900. After testing the support level, the price might breach it and continue to develop a downtrend. However, the price could correct to 0.9000 before declining.

USDCHF
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

