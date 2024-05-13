Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 13.05.2024 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

The USDCAD pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 1.3785. Next, the price might break above the resistance level and continue its upward momentum. However, the quotes could correct to 1.3625 before rising.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The AUDUSD pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 0.6640. After testing the resistance level, the quotes could break above it and maintain their upward trajectory. However, the price might pull back to 0.6565 before rising.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The USDCHF pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 0.9140. After testing the resistance level, the price might break above it and continue developing the uptrend. However, the price could pull back to 0.9025 before rising.



