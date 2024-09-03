Brent’s price is moving within a broad sideways range while a triangle pattern is forming on the chart. As we move through 3 September 2024, market participants are closely watching for key signals that may influence the price direction in the coming days. This Brent analysis provides a detailed outlook, incorporating the latest news and data-driven predictions.
Brent crude oil quotes have halted their decline as part of a downward correction and are now trading within a broad sideways range. Market participants await this week’s release of US oil inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
The market will also focus on US employment market statistics, with the ADP employment data due on Thursday, nonfarm payrolls, and the unemployment rate scheduled for release on Friday. Employment figures may affect Brent prices: robust statistics will contribute to strengthening, while a decline will exert pressure on the price.
Currently, Brent is hovering just below 77.00 USD. On the H4 chart, the price is confined within a wide sideways range between 75.00 and 80.50 USD, with a triangle pattern gradually forming. This pattern is a crucial signal that traders are watching closely. The prediction for Brent's next move hinges on whether it breaks out of this pattern.
Oil prices are currently trading within a broad sideways range between 75.00 and 80.50 USD. The upcoming API and EIA oil stock data, along with US employment statistics, are likely to provide crucial signals that will influence Brent's price direction. Traders should closely monitor these key levels and news events to gauge potential breakout points and make informed predictions for Brent's future movements.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.