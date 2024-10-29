Brent prices continue to decline moderately after the underwhelming OPEC report and eased concerns over a potential escalation of the Middle East conflict. Discover more in our Brent analysis for today, 29 October 2024.
Oil quotes fell to around 71.00 USD at the start of the week amid decreasing concerns over an escalation of the Middle East conflict. Israel conducted a counterattack on Iran over the weekend, avoiding energy infrastructure and focusing solely on military targets. The limited scope of the attack fuels hopes for a potential ceasefire.
The US crude oil inventory report from the American Petroleum Institute (API) is scheduled for release today. This week, the market also awaits US labour market statistics, with employment data from Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) due on Wednesday, and nonfarm payrolls and the unemployment rate scheduled for Friday.
Oil will probably react to the US stock market’s response to the employment data. A stock rise will help strengthen Brent prices, while a decrease will push them down.
Brent’s quotes show a downward movement. The asset price fell to around 71.00 USD, where it found temporary support from buyers. The daily trend is currently downward, and the decline will likely continue. The nearest strong support is the 70.00-70.55 USD price range.
The short-term Brent price forecast suggests that if bulls manage to hold above 72.00 USD, the price could rise further (and close the gap) to the 75.00 USD resistance level. If bears maintain pressure and push the price below 70.00 USD, it could fall further to the 68.00-68.50 USD support level.
Brent quotes continue to decline moderately, falling to around 71.00 USD amid growing hopes for a potential Middle East ceasefire. US crude oil inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) may further impact oil price movements today.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.