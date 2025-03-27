Brent crude oil rose to 73.15 USD. US stockpiles are declining faster than expected. Find more details in our analysis for 27 March 2025.

Brent forecast: key trading points

Brent oil prices continue to rise on the back of positive news

The market is pricing in Trump’s tariff wars and the latest US inventory statistics

Brent forecast for 27 March 2025: 73.52 and 74.00

Fundamental analysis

Brent crude oil has climbed to 73.15 USD, very close to a 4-week high.

Key market drivers include strong demand and concerns over tightening global supplies. Data from the US Department of Energy showed crude oil inventories fell by 3.34 million barrels over the past week, marking the steepest decline since December. Gasoline stocks also declined.

The news landscape continues to support the buyers, with sanctions and tariffs from the Trump administration raising the risk of supply disruptions from producers such as Iran and Venezuela. The market is also factoring in Donald Trump’s proposed 25% tariffs on cars.

Such measures could influence oil demand and potentially slow the transition to cleaner vehicles.

The Brent forecast is favourable.

Brent technical analysis

On the H4 chart, the primary scenario for Brent suggests a further rise towards 73.52, from where the market could move to 74.00.

The intermediate support level lies at 72.77, with the next one at 71.91.





Summary

Brent oil is maintaining its upward momentum. The market is currently driven by a news flow that supports buying activity. The Brent forecast for today, 27 March 2025, anticipates continued bullish momentum with a rise to 73.52.