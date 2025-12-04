Brent quotes show moderate growth, rising to the 63.00 USD area despite an increase in US crude oil inventories according to EIA data. Discover more in our analysis for 4 December 2025.
Brent prices climbed to 63.00 USD per barrel on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session. The move was supported by Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil infrastructure and stalled peace negotiations, which reduced expectations of a recovery in Russian supply.
The US has also increased threats against Venezuela’s oil sector, adding to the geopolitical risk premium. However, crude prices remain capped by weak demand and potential oversupply. This is confirmed by EIA data showing a 0.57 million barrel increase in US crude inventories last week, along with rising gasoline and distillate stocks.
On the H4 chart, Brent is trending upwards within a broad sideways range of 61.00–65.00 USD. The Alligator indicator has turned upwards, signalling that the bullish movement may continue.
The short-term Brent forecast suggests a rise towards 65.00 USD if buyers gain a foothold above 63.50 USD. Conversely, if sellers reverse prices downwards, a correction towards the 61.00 USD support level is possible.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.