Brent crude oil continues to strengthen. The current price is 61.30 USD. Details — in our analysis for 30 December 2025.
The fundamental outlook for Brent on 30 December 2025 suggests that prices are forming a corrective wave and are trading near 61.30 USD per barrel.
Potential triggers for changes in Brent prices under current conditions include:
Toward year-end, Brent prices are once again forming a corrective wave amid a weaker USD and the broader global geopolitical environment.
On the H4 chart, Brent prices tested the lower Bollinger Band and formed a Hammer reversal pattern. At this stage, the market is working out the signal through an upward price wave.
The Brent price forecast for 30 December 2025 identifies 62.40 USD as the upside target. A breakout above this resistance level would open the way for a stronger upward move.
At the same time, an alternative scenario should not be ruled out, in which Brent prices resume a downward trend, with 60.35 USD acting as the downside target.
Oil prices continue to rise toward the end of 2025. Technical analysis of Brent for today suggests considering a continuation of the upward wave, with 62.40 USD as the target level.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.