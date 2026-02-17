Ahead of the global energy inventories report, Brent quotes are forming a correction and testing the 67.50 USD level. Discover more in our analysis for 17 February 2026.
The Brent fundamental analysis for today, 17 February 2026, takes into account that prices are undergoing a correction following recent growth and are currently trading near 67.50 USD per barrel.
Key triggers that may influence Brent quotes in the current environment include:
Growing global energy demand and geopolitical tensions keep Brent supported, with prices likely to continue their upward trajectory in the future.
Having tested the lower Bollinger Band, Brent prices formed a Hammer reversal pattern on the H4 chart. At this stage, quotes continue to develop the upward wave following the pattern signal.
The Brent forecast for 17 February 2026 suggests 69.80 USD as the next upside target. A breakout above the resistance level would open the way for a more substantial upward movement.
At the same time, an alternative scenario is also possible, in which Brent quotes may form a corrective pullback, with 66.80 USD as the downside target.
Main scenario (Sell Stop)
Despite the overall bullish momentum, risks of a corrective wave remain on the Brent chart. A consolidation below 66.80 would create conditions for opening short positions with a downside target at 65.50.
The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4.
Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)
If geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran ease, quotes may consolidate above the 68.50 resistance level, strengthening buying pressure and creating conditions for a new bullish impulse.
The main risk to further downside in Brent prices remains a potential easing of geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran, which could reduce the risk premium related to possible supply disruptions.
Brent prices remain heavily dependent on the global geopolitical backdrop. Technical analysis suggests further growth towards the 69.80 USD level.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.