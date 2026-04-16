Brent prices remain in a narrow range while waiting for news on the resolution of the Middle East conflict. Brent quotes are trading around 92.50 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 16 April 2026.
The Brent fundamental analysis for today, 16 April 2026, takes into account that the oil market is going through a dramatic phase, where hope for diplomacy outweighs the harsh reality of supply disruptions. In the morning, Brent quotes remain in the 91.50-92.20 USD per barrel range, reacting to news about a possible resumption of negotiations between the US and Iran.
Two opposing forces have collided in the market, creating a unique situation of false optimism amid a real crisis.
Bearish factor (pushing prices downwards):
Bullish factor (supporting prices from below):
The oil market has frozen in anticipation of the verdict from Islamabad. Futures are falling, believing in peace, but the physical market is crying out about a shortage. The price gap between spot and futures is the price of scepticism and a bet that negotiations may fail. The Brent forecast for 16 April 2026 takes into account that the situation may soon settle: either we will see Brent plummet below 90.00 USD, or a new surge to 115.00 USD and above.
On the H4 chart, Brent prices formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. At this stage, as the signal plays out, quotes may form an upward wave, with the 101.75 USD resistance level as the upside target.
At the same time, an alternative Brent price forecast for 16 April 2026 should not be excluded, under which Brent quotes may continue the downward wave and test the 88.70 support level before further growth.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
Consolidation above 101.75 would confirm the completion of the correction and the continuation of the uptrend amid geopolitical conflicts and lower oil production.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
Amid easing tensions in the Middle East, Brent quotes may break below the 90.55 support level and form a corrective wave.
Risks to the upside are associated with a possible de-escalation of the conflict through a temporary ceasefire or a peace agreement. After Trump’s statements and progress in the next round of negotiations, this may reduce the risk premium. The restoration of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz may also increase production and supply in the energy market, which in turn will limit price growth.
Oil prices remain hostage to the White House administration, with their future course depending on the outcome of the negotiations between Iran and the US. At this stage, Brent technical analysis suggests growth towards the 101.75 USD level.
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