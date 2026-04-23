Geopolitics continues to push Brent quotes higher and unsettle economies. At this stage, prices are testing the 97.00 USD level. Discover more in our analysis for 23 April 2026.
The Brent forecast for 23 April 2026 shows that oil prices continue to rise, having confidently consolidated around 97.00 USD per barrel.
The main driver of today’s volatility is the complete lack of progress in peace negotiations between the US and Iran, against which real military activity in the Strait of Hormuz is only intensifying.
Drivers of volatility in Brent quotes:
The market has found itself trapped by its own optimism. Hopes for a quick truce, which sent oil prices below 90.00 USD last week, have completely evaporated. The reality is that the Strait of Hormuz remains shut, Iran is seizing vessels, and the US is in no hurry to lift the blockade.
The oil market has frozen in anticipation of the next step from Washington and Tehran. Technically, Brent prices have broken the April high of 99.71 USD, with the next target in the 110.00–115.00 USD zone. The next few days will be decisive – either oil continues its rally towards new highs, or sharply reverses amid unexpected news of diplomatic progress.
On the H4 chart, Brent prices formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the middle Bollinger Band. At this stage, quotes may continue their upward wave following the signal, with the upside target at the 112.45 USD resistance level.
At the same time, the alternative Brent price forecast for 23 April 2026 should not be excluded, in which Brent quotes could form a corrective wave and test the 93.30 support level before further growth.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
Consolidation above the 101.75 level would confirm the completion of the correction and continued upward momentum amid geopolitical conflicts and reduced oil production and supplies.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
Amid easing tensions in the Middle East, Brent quotes may break below the 93.30 support level and form a corrective wave.
Risks to growth are associated with a possible de-escalation of the conflict through a temporary ceasefire or a peace agreement. The restoration of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz may also increase production and supply in the energy market, which in turn could limit price growth.
The conflict in the Middle East continues to drive Brent prices higher. Brent technical analysis for today suggests growth towards the 112.45 level after a correction.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.