Gold prices are rising on Tuesday, 9 July 2024, partially recouping Monday’s losses. The 2,350 level serves as strong support.

XAUUSD trading key points

Price growth is driven by expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut

Technical analysis: buyers have breached the upper boundary of a triangle pattern

XAUUSD price targets: 2,393, 2,450

Fundamental analysis

Today, investors are focused on the upcoming report by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in the US Congress. Last week’s economic data showed weakness in the US employment market, with the unemployment rate reaching the highest level in the past 2.5 years and wage growth slowing to a three-year low. These indicators have significantly increased expectations of an imminent Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

Markets currently estimate the likelihood of a September interest rate reduction at 77%, with another cut following in December. Powell’s speeches to the Senate on Tuesday and the House of Representatives on Wednesday will likely provide investors with insights into the Federal Reserve’s further actions. Additionally, crucial inflation data is due Thursday, which may impact markets. Any hint of rising rate cut expectations may boost gold prices again.

XAUUSD technical analysis

The price of gold remains above the upper boundary of a triangle pattern, with the target for the pattern completion at 2,450 USD. The XAUUSD forecast for today, 9 July 2024, suggests bullish momentum to 2,393. A rebound from the support level will provide an additional signal for a price rise. It is worth noting that the previous testing of this line pushed the price up by over 3%. A price decline below the 2,340 level can invalidate the bullish scenario. Such movement will indicate a breakout below the lower boundary of the ascending channel, followed by a further fall to 2,315.





Summary

Gold prices are climbing, driven by the prospect of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut and reinforced by the weak US employment market data. The XAUUSD technical analysis points to bullish momentum, with the first target at 2,393.