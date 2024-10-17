The XAGUSD price steadily rose after reversing from the support level near 30.00 USD. The trend is upward, and it is likely to continue. Our XAGUSD analysis for today, 17 October 2024, provides more details and insights.
XAGUSD quotes continue to rise gradually after receiving strong support from buyers in the price area near 30.00 USD and reversing upwards. Market participants now focus on an annual high of 32.95 USD. If the price surpasses this level, there is potential for growth to 35.00 USD.
The short-term XAGUSD price forecast suggests that prices could rise further to the annual high of 32.95 USD if bulls hold the initiative and rise above 32.00 USD. If bears push the quotes below 31.00 USD, the decline could continue towards 30.00 USD.
Silver (XAGUSD) quotes continue ascending within the uptrend, potentially reaching an all-time high of 32.95 USD in the short term.
