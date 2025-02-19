XAUUSD prices are poised to break above the key resistance level at 2,940 USD. Find more details in our analysis for 19 February 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

Markets are awaiting the release of the US Federal Reserve minutes, which may affect Gold prices

Donald Trump’s trade policy supports demand for Gold as a safe-haven asset

XAUUSD forecast for 19 February 2025: 2,065 and 3,030

Fundamental analysis

XAUUSD quotes are undergoing a minor correction after a two-day rise. Gold remains under pressure after reaching record highs and in anticipation of new negotiations between the US and Russia to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. Investors continue to monitor the geopolitical situation as uncertainty around the outcome of the talks restrains price movements.

Markets also focus on the upcoming release of the US Federal Reserve meeting minutes. If the regulator’s rhetoric remains tough, Gold may plunge due to higher yields on dollar assets. At the same time, Donald Trump’s trade policy continues to drive demand for Gold as a safe-haven asset.

XAUUSD technical analysis

XAUUSD quotes continue to move within a long-term ascending channel. There is still potential for the completion of a Triangle pattern, which is a sign of consolidation ahead of a potential breakout and typically precedes the continuation of the current trend. The Stochastic Oscillator is in the overbought area, which could indicate a potential bearish correction or a pullback before an upward movement. However, given the strong uptrend, this signal could be false. The XAUUSD forecast for 19 February 2025 suggests a breakout above the 2,940 USD resistance level and growth to 3,030 USD as part of the Triangle pattern.





Summary

Gold remains under pressure due to the situation around the talks between the US and Russia, but macroeconomic instability and Trump’s trade policy continue to support demand for the precious metal. The XAUUSD price forecast indicates the growth potential, with a breakout above 2,940 USD potentially pushing prices up to 3,030 USD.