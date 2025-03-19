XAUUSD prices are rising significantly ahead of the Federal Reserve decision, currently standing at 3,043 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 19 March 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

Concerns about an economic slowdown support bullish momentum in XAUUSD

Traders are focused on the Fed decision, which may impact further Gold price movements

The regulator’s soft stance may fuel demand for the precious metal

XAUUSD forecast for 19 March 2025: 3,075

Fundamental analysis

XAUUSD prices continue to rise on Wednesday, hitting new all-time highs. Buyers confidently surpassed the 3,037 USD resistance level due to mounting geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Gold remains a key hedging instrument amid economic uncertainty caused by the US tariff policy, with the unstable trading environment only making it more attractive as a safe-haven asset. Investors’ concerns about an economic slowdown and higher recession risks support bullish momentum, which aligns with the XAUUSD forecast for today.

All eyes are on the Federal Reserve’s decision, which will be announced today. If the regulator takes a soft stance, reacting to concerns about the tariff impact on economic growth, this will boost demand for Gold and open the way to the next key resistance level at 3,065 USD.

XAUUSD technical analysis

XAUUSD prices are moving within an ascending channel. After consolidating near 3,040 USD, buyers hold the initiative, which is confirmed by the upward breakout of the Triangle pattern. The XAUUSD forecast for 19 March 2025 expects a breakout above the 3,050 USD level, followed by growth to 3,075 USD. Technical indicators confirm the bullish scenario, with prices remaining above the Moving Averages and the Stochastic Oscillator continuing to bounce off the support level.





Summary

XAUUSD prices continue to rise, supported by geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, and the Fed decision could be a catalyst for further growth. Today’s XAUUSD analysis indicates persistent bullish momentum, with a breakout above 3,050 USD likely to open the door for growth to 3,075 USD.