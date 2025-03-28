XAUUSD prices are rallying sharply, setting a new all-time high at 3,086 USD. Today, the market awaits US inflation data. Discover more in our XAUUSD analysis for 28 March 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

Market focus: US inflation data for February (PCE price index) will be released today

Current trend: a strong uptrend is underway

XAUUSD forecast for 28 March 2025: 3,000 and 3,100

Fundamental analysis

XAUUSD quotes continue to rise rapidly within an uptrend, currently trading around 3,080 USD. Gold remains in high demand from investors and central banks amid ongoing tariff wars initiated by US President Donald Trump.

Today, market participants will focus on US inflation data for February, with the PCE price index expected to rise by 0.3% month-on-month and 2.5% year-on-year. If inflation increases more than expected, this would support the US dollar, while weaker-than-forecast data could pressure it and fuel further gains in Gold.

XAUUSD technical analysis

XAUUSD quotes continue their confident upward momentum, setting a new all-time high at 3,086 USD today. The psychologically important 3,000 USD level now acts as key support within the trend.

The short-term XAUUSD price forecast suggests that the pair could climb further to 3,100 USD if the bulls maintain control. Conversely, a downward correction could begin if the bears regain initiative and push prices below 3,057 USD.





Summary

Gold (XAUUSD) is strengthening, reaching a new all-time high of 3,086 USD. Today, US inflation data may add to asset volatility.