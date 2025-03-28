XAUUSD prices are rallying sharply, setting a new all-time high at 3,086 USD. Today, the market awaits US inflation data. Discover more in our XAUUSD analysis for 28 March 2025.
XAUUSD quotes continue to rise rapidly within an uptrend, currently trading around 3,080 USD. Gold remains in high demand from investors and central banks amid ongoing tariff wars initiated by US President Donald Trump.
Today, market participants will focus on US inflation data for February, with the PCE price index expected to rise by 0.3% month-on-month and 2.5% year-on-year. If inflation increases more than expected, this would support the US dollar, while weaker-than-forecast data could pressure it and fuel further gains in Gold.
XAUUSD quotes continue their confident upward momentum, setting a new all-time high at 3,086 USD today. The psychologically important 3,000 USD level now acts as key support within the trend.
The short-term XAUUSD price forecast suggests that the pair could climb further to 3,100 USD if the bulls maintain control. Conversely, a downward correction could begin if the bears regain initiative and push prices below 3,057 USD.
