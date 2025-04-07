XAUUSD quotes fell below the 3,000 USD level today following Friday’s robust US employment data. Find more details in our analysis for 7 April 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

US Nonfarm Payrolls: previously at 151 thousand, currently at 228 thousand

US unemployment rate: previously at 4.1%, currently at 4.2%

Current trend: correcting downwards

XAUUSD forecast for 7 April 2025: 3,000 and 3,057

Fundamental analysis

Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls data exceeded expectations, with employment rising by 228,000, above the forecast of 151,000. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate edged up to 4.2% from 4.1% a month earlier.

Gold tumbled by more than 1%, briefly falling below 3,000 USD during Monday’s Asian session. Analysts attribute the decline to strong US employment data and investor behaviour — many are selling Gold to cover losses in other asset classes amid a sharp decline in equity markets.

XAUUSD technical analysis

Gold is currently undergoing a downward correction after hitting an all-time high of 3,168 USD last week. The Alligator indicator confirms the corrective movement, with the uptrend likely to resume once the correction is complete.

The short-term XAUUSD price forecast suggests a further decline towards the 2,956 USD support level if the bears gain a foothold below 3,000 USD. Conversely, if the bulls hold prices above the 3,000 USD level, the pair could rise to the 3,086 USD resistance level.





Summary

Gold prices have entered a downward correction, retreating towards the 3,000 USD area after robust US employment data and investors closing some positions to cover losses in stock markets.