XAUUSD prices are slightly declining, trading at 3,229. Find out more in our analysis for 14 April 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

Concerns persist that the US-China trade standoff may resume

Gold maintains its upward momentum amid growing uncertainty

Goldman Sachs revised its XAUUSD forecast to 3,700 USD

XAUUSD forecast for 14 April 2025: 3,315

Fundamental analysis

Gold quotes are undergoing a moderate correction on Monday, retreating slightly from their all-time highs. The temporary decline is due to easing trade tensions after President Donald Trump decided to postpone tariffs on electronics primarily imported from China.

However, fears remain that the US-China trade conflict could reignite after the 90-day pause. Amid such uncertainty, Gold will likely maintain its bullish momentum. These expectations are already reflected in updated forecasts by major investment banks – notably, Goldman Sachs raised its XAUUSD price forecast to 3,700 USD by the end of 2025.

The key market event this week is the upcoming speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, scheduled for Wednesday. Investors will scrutinise his remarks for guidance on future monetary easing.

XAUUSD technical analysis

XAUUSD prices are correcting after rebounding from the 3,245 USD resistance level. However, the price remains above the EMA-65, indicating continued strong upward momentum. The XAUUSD forecast for 14 April 2025 suggests a rebound from the lower boundary of the ascending channel, with prices targeting 3,315 USD.

The Stochastic Oscillator supports the bullish scenario, with the indicator dropping below 80 and approaching the support level, suggesting the market may be gearing up for another upward impulse. A breakout and consolidation above 3,245 USD would further confirm the bullish setup.





Summary

Despite a brief correction, Gold remains in an uptrend, supported by the risks of the US-China trade war. XAUUSD analysis for today points to a high probability of continued growth, with the next target at 3,315 USD.