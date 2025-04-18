XAUUSD has broken above the upper channel boundary, signalling an end to the recent pullback. The current quote is 3,327 USD. Full analysis for 18 April 2025 below.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

Gold remains in demand amid uncertainty over US trade policy

Central banks and private investors continue to accumulate gold

Goldman Sachs forecasts gold at 3,700 USD by year-end

XAUUSD forecast for 18 April 2025: 3,405 USD

Fundamental analysis

XAUUSD is regaining strength following a short-term pullback, still trading firmly within an upward channel. Demand for gold remains high as market participants seek refuge from ongoing US trade policy uncertainty.

Investors are reacting to shifting signals from the Trump administration, which is reportedly considering new tariffs on semiconductor and pharmaceutical imports. Meanwhile, renewed trade talks with China are back in focus, with Beijing expressing willingness to resume dialogue — albeit under certain conditions.

Analysts highlight continued strong demand for gold from both central banks and private investors. This provides a robust foundation for further price appreciation. According to Goldman Sachs, gold could reach 3,700 USD by the end of 2025.

XAUUSD technical analysis

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD is advancing within a rising channel after confidently rebounding from support. Today’s forecast anticipates a bullish wave targeting 3,405 USD.

Technical indicators support the bullish outlook: Moving Averages remain upward-sloping, while the Stochastic Oscillator is emerging from oversold territory, with a bullish crossover of %K and %D lines — a classic signal of renewed upside momentum. A breakout and confirmation above the 3,360 USD resistance would validate this scenario.





Summary

Gold continues to attract strong demand as trade policy uncertainty persists. The XAUUSD forecast for today, 18 April 2025, points to further upside toward 3,405 USD, contingent on a breakout and close above 3,360 USD resistance. The broader outlook remains bullish with long-term targets near 3,700 USD.