XAUUSD prices declined to the 4,200 USD area during a downward correction as investors took profit ahead of the US ADP employment data. Discover more in our analysis for 3 December 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

Market focus: today, the market is focused on US employment statistics from Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Current trend: correcting downwards

XAUUSD forecast for 3 December 2025: 4,265 or 4,150

Fundamental analysis

XAUUSD quotes moved down to 4,200 USD per ounce as investors locked in profits after gold reached a six-week high amid rising expectations of an interest rate cut in the US next week.

Analysts now estimate the likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate cut at the upcoming Fed meeting at 88%, supported by weak US economic data and dovish comments from several Federal Reserve officials. Today, the market awaits US employment data from ADP.

XAUUSD technical analysis

XAUUSD prices corrected towards the 4,200 USD area as traders took profit ahead of US labour data. The Alligator indicator is pointing downwards, suggesting that the corrective movement may continue.

The short-term XAUUSD price forecast indicates further growth towards 4,265 USD and higher if buyers regain control and stay above the 4,200 USD level. Conversely, if sellers push prices below 4,200 USD, a decline towards the 4,150 USD support level is possible.





Summary

Gold is undergoing a moderate correction, declining towards 4,200 USD. Today’s market focus is on US employment data from ADP.

