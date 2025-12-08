XAUUSD continues to rise amid expectations of Fed policy easing and steady gold demand from China, with prices currently standing at 4,217 USD. Find more details in our analysis for 8 December 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

The market is focused on the final Fed monetary policy meeting of the year

The core PCE price index for September rose to its highest level since April 2024

The People's Bank of China increases its gold reserves for the 13th consecutive month

XAUUSD forecast for 8 December 2025: 4,365

Fundamental analysis

XAUUSD quotes are moderately rising after rebounding confidently from the 4,205 USD support level. The market is focused on the final Fed monetary policy meeting of the year, where traders expect policymakers to move towards lowering interest rates.

Mixed US labour market data, combined with core inflation that matched forecasts, strengthens the case for further policy easing. The core PCE price index, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.2% month-on-month and 2.8% year-over-year in September, the highest since April 2024.

Current market expectations indicate an 87.2% probability that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 25 basis points, with investors also pricing in two additional cuts next year. Gold is further supported by continued demand from China: the country's central bank has increased its gold reserves for 13 consecutive months.

XAUUSD technical analysis

XAUUSD quotes continue to attempt to rise within an ascending price channel. Despite the slowdown in upward movement and the formation of a Triangle pattern, buying pressure remains dominant, as evidenced by the price holding above the EMA-65.

The XAUUSD forecast for 8 December 2025 suggests the bearish correction is nearing completion, followed by renewed growth towards 4,365 USD. An additional bullish signal comes from the Stochastic Oscillator, with the signal lines bouncing off the support level and approaching oversold territory.

A consolidation above 4,290 USD will serve as key confirmation of the end of consolidation and the formation of a bullish impulse within the Triangle pattern.





Summary

XAUUSD prices retain strong upside potential amid expectations of Fed rate cuts and stable gold demand from China. Today’s XAUUSD analysis indicates continued bullish sentiment, and a breakout above 4,290 USD will open the way towards the next target at 4,365 USD.

