XAUUSD prices declined below 4,200 USD, undergoing a downward correction as investors take profit ahead of Wednesday’s Fed rate decision. Find more details in our analysis for 9 December 2025.
XAUUSD quotes have moved below 4,200 USD per ounce as investors lock in profits ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting. A 25-basis-point rate cut is expected. Current market pricing implies an 87% probability of such a move by the regulator.
Investors will closely monitor updated economic projections and statements by Chairman Jerome Powell to gain insight into the US central bank’s plans for 2026 and beyond. Market participants currently expect two additional rate cuts next year.
XAUUSD prices corrected below 4,200 USD amid profit-taking ahead of the Fed's rate decision. The Alligator indicator is pointing downwards, suggesting that the corrective move may continue.
The short-term XAUUSD price forecast suggests further growth towards 4,265 USD and higher if buyers regain control and push prices above 4,200 USD. If, however, sellers maintain pressure and keep prices below 4,200 USD, a decline towards the 4,150 USD support level is possible.
Gold is moderately correcting, falling below 4,200 USD. The market focus tomorrow will be on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.