The XAUUSD price has risen into the area near the all-time high of 4,381 USD amid US dollar weakness following the Fed’s rate cut. Details — in our analysis for 15 December 2025.
XAUUSD quotes are rising, approaching the all-time high at 4,381 USD. Investors are awaiting several key US economic reports this week. The main focus will be on the labor market reports (Nonfarm Payrolls and the Unemployment Rate), expected on Tuesday, as well as inflation data (CPI) due on Thursday.
Last week, the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points for the third time this year. However, the decision was not unanimous: three Fed officials voted against it. As a result, the scale of further monetary policy easing by the Fed in 2026 remains uncertain.
XAUUSD quotes continue to rise on the chart, consolidating above the 4,300 USD level. The Alligator indicator has turned upward, suggesting the potential continuation of the upward move after a brief correction.
Within the short-term XAUUSD outlook, if bulls manage to maintain the current initiative, further growth toward the 4,381 USD high may follow. If bears manage to regain control, a corrective move toward support at 4,300 USD is possible.
Gold is rising, having moved into the price area above 4,300 USD. Tomorrow, the market’s focus will be on US labor market statistics for November (Nonfarm Payrolls and the Unemployment Rate).
