Gold continues to rise toward price highs, with XAUUSD quotes testing the 4,340 USD level. Details — in our analysis for 17 December 2025.
Today’s XAUUSD price forecast shows that gold continues its upward trend, with quotes currently trading near the 4,340 USD per ounce level.
The XAUUSD forecast for December 17, 2025 takes into account the scheduled speech by FOMC member John Williams.
What to expect from the speech:
On the H4 chart, XAUUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the middle Bollinger Band. At this stage, price may continue its upward wave as the pattern plays out. Given that XAUUSD quotes remain within an ascending channel, the upside target is the 4,400 USD level.
At the same time, today’s XAUUSD technical analysis also allows for an alternative scenario, involving a corrective pullback toward the 4,290 USD level before further growth.
The potential for continuation of the uptrend remains intact, and in the near term XAUUSD prices may move toward the next psychological level at 4,500 USD.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.