The Fed’s speech will decide gold’s fate, XAUUSD maintains an uptrend

17.12.2025

Gold continues to rise toward price highs, with XAUUSD quotes testing the 4,340 USD level. Details — in our analysis for 17 December 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

  • Speech by FOMC member John Williams
  • Current trend: moving upwards
  • XAUUSD forecast for 17 December 2025: 4,290 or 4,400

Fundamental analysis

Today’s XAUUSD price forecast shows that gold continues its upward trend, with quotes currently trading near the 4,340 USD per ounce level.

The XAUUSD forecast for December 17, 2025 takes into account the scheduled speech by FOMC member John Williams.

What to expect from the speech:

  • In his remarks, he may emphasize the importance of balancing the fight against inflation with support for the labor market, especially following the recent cycle of rate cuts
  • He may hint at whether the regulator is ready for further rate reductions or, conversely, for a pause in monetary easing
  • Any comments signaling a bias toward further easing are likely to increase pressure on the US dollar and support gold
  • Williams’ speech comes amid this year’s Fed rate cuts and ongoing uncertainty in inflation and employment forecasts due to delays in data releases. His remarks may further clarify how the Fed assesses these risks

XAUUSD technical analysis

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the middle Bollinger Band. At this stage, price may continue its upward wave as the pattern plays out. Given that XAUUSD quotes remain within an ascending channel, the upside target is the 4,400 USD level.

At the same time, today’s XAUUSD technical analysis also allows for an alternative scenario, involving a corrective pullback toward the 4,290 USD level before further growth.

The potential for continuation of the uptrend remains intact, and in the near term XAUUSD prices may move toward the next psychological level at 4,500 USD.

XAUUSD technical analysis for 17 December 2025
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Summary

Against the backdrop of the FOMC representative John Williams’ speech, gold continues to strengthen. XAUUSD technical analysis suggests a rise toward the 4,400 USD level.

