XAUUSD maintains its bullish momentum amid easing expectations regarding U.S. monetary policy. The current price stands at 4,335 USD. Details — in our analysis for 18 December 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key trading points

U.S. unemployment rate has risen to its highest level in four years

Expectations of further easing in U.S. monetary policy continue to support demand for gold

XAUUSD forecast for 18 December 2025: 4,445

Fundamental analysis

XAUUSD quotes have entered a corrective phase, with sellers holding the resistance area near 4,340 USD. Despite this, bullish pressure remains intact, and a breakout of this key level could trigger a price move toward 4,445 USD as part of the formation of a Triangle technical pattern.

Gold continues to receive support from expectations of further easing in U.S. monetary policy, as well as persistent geopolitical risks that sustain demand for safe-haven assets.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller stated that the regulator is prepared to continue cutting interest rates, while emphasizing the need for a cautious approach. His comments followed weak U.S. labor market data: the unemployment rate rose to a four-year high, and job growth in November failed to offset the slowdown recorded in October.

XAUUSD technical analysis

XAUUSD continues to rebound from the EMA-65 despite the proximity of a key resistance level, indicating growing buying pressure. The XAUUSD forecast for today suggests a potential advance toward the 4,445 USD level.

An additional bullish signal is forming on the Stochastic Oscillator: the signal lines are rebounding from the support line and have not yet entered the overbought zone.

A firm break above the 4,355 USD level will confirm the bullish scenario and indicate a breakout above the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern.





Summary

A breakout above the 4,340 USD resistance level, supported by easing Fed rate expectations and persistent geopolitical risks, would strengthen the bullish momentum in XAUUSD and open the way for price growth toward the 4,445 USD level.

