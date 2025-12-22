The Fed’s interest rate cut continues to support gold. XAUUSD has updated its all-time high and is trading near the 4,395 USD level. Details — in our analysis for 22 December 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

XAUUSD price has updated its historical maximum

Current trend : moving upwards

: moving upwards XAUUSD forecast for 22 December 2025: 4,450 or 4,340

Fundamental analysis

The forecast for XAUUSD today indicates that gold prices continue to follow an upward trend. At this stage, quotes have updated their all-time high and are trading around 4,395 USD per ounce.

Factors driving XAUUSD higher:

Gold prices rose following the Fed’s interest rate cut. Expectations of further rate reductions by the US Federal Reserve are strengthening, and against this backdrop the USD continues to lose ground

Pressure on the US dollar further supports gold, making it more attractive for foreign buyers and reinforcing its value as a safe-haven asset

Amid market uncertainty and ongoing geopolitical risks, precious metals are becoming increasingly attractive to investors

Central banks continue to build up gold reserves, while expectations of monetary easing by the Fed and sustained structural demand create a solid foundation for potentially persistently high gold prices in 2026

The upside potential for XAUUSD remains high. Weak US economic indicators continue to weigh on the USD and support higher gold prices.

XAUUSD technical analysis

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the middle Bollinger Band. At this stage, the price continues its upward wave as part of the pattern’s realization. Given that XAUUSD quotes remain within an ascending channel, the next upside target may be the 4,450 USD level.

At the same time, today’s technical analysis of XAUUSD also considers an alternative scenario, which includes a corrective pullback toward the 4,340 USD level before renewed growth.

The possibility of further upside remains in place, and in the near term XAUUSD prices may move toward the next psychological level at 4,500 USD.





Summary

The XAUUSD forecast for December 22, 2025 is fully bullish for gold. Technical analysis suggests further price growth toward the 4,450 USD level.

Open Account