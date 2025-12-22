The Fed’s interest rate cut continues to support gold. XAUUSD has updated its all-time high and is trading near the 4,395 USD level. Details — in our analysis for 22 December 2025.
The forecast for XAUUSD today indicates that gold prices continue to follow an upward trend. At this stage, quotes have updated their all-time high and are trading around 4,395 USD per ounce.
Factors driving XAUUSD higher:
The upside potential for XAUUSD remains high. Weak US economic indicators continue to weigh on the USD and support higher gold prices.
On the H4 chart, XAUUSD formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the middle Bollinger Band. At this stage, the price continues its upward wave as part of the pattern’s realization. Given that XAUUSD quotes remain within an ascending channel, the next upside target may be the 4,450 USD level.
At the same time, today’s technical analysis of XAUUSD also considers an alternative scenario, which includes a corrective pullback toward the 4,340 USD level before renewed growth.
The possibility of further upside remains in place, and in the near term XAUUSD prices may move toward the next psychological level at 4,500 USD.
The XAUUSD forecast for December 22, 2025 is fully bullish for gold. Technical analysis suggests further price growth toward the 4,450 USD level.
