The XAUUSD price remains under the influence of geopolitical risks and expectations of Federal Reserve policy easing, which continues to support price growth. The current quote stands at 4,514 USD. Details — in our analysis for 26 December 2025.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

Investors are increasing allocations to gold as a safe-haven asset amid escalating global geopolitical tensions

The unstable situation in Eastern Europe continues to support demand for defensive assets

XAUUSD forecast for 26 December 2025: 4,625

Fundamental analysis

XAUUSD quotes continue to rise, with buyers attempting to secure positions above the key resistance level at 4,500 USD. Investors are strengthening demand for gold as a safe-haven asset amid growing geopolitical tensions.

The United States is increasing pressure on Venezuela by deploying thousands of troops and an aircraft carrier strike group to the Caribbean Sea. At the same time, strained relations between China and Japan persist, along with ongoing instability in Eastern Europe, maintaining a high level of geopolitical risk.

Additional upside momentum for gold prices is driven by expectations of further easing of US Federal Reserve monetary policy. Cooling labor market conditions and slowing inflation reinforce investor confidence that the regulator may shift toward a more accommodative stance, reducing the attractiveness of the US dollar and increasing demand for gold.

XAUUSD technical analysis

XAUUSD quotes continue to rise within a bullish channel, with buyers confidently holding prices above the EMA-65 line.

The XAUUSD forecast for today suggests the continuation of the upward impulse, with the nearest target at 4,625 USD. Additional confirmation of the bullish scenario is provided by the Stochastic Oscillator. Its signal lines have turned upward after rebounding from the support line, indicating a recovery in buying activity and sustained upside momentum.

A firm consolidation above the 4,540 USD support level would further strengthen buyers’ positions and confirm the potential for continued development of the upward movement toward new local highs.





Summary

The combination of geopolitical risks and expectations of Federal Reserve monetary easing continues to provide solid support for XAUUSD, allowing prices to remain near local highs. The XAUUSD outlook remains positive. As long as quotes hold above the EMA-65, the market structure retains a bullish character, with priority given to further upward movement toward the 4,625 USD level.

