Gold continues to strengthen against the USD, with XAUUSD quotes testing the 4,550 USD level. Details — in our analysis for 29 December 2025.
The XAUUSD price forecast for today shows that gold continues its upward trend, with quotes updating another all-time high and currently trading around 4,515 USD per ounce.
Factors influencing XAUUSD price dynamics:
The XAUUSD forecast for December 29, 2025, remains fully supportive of gold. The metal continues to hold strong positions amid a weak USD, while markets await new drivers at the start of 2026.
On the H4 chart, XAUUSD has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band. At this stage, the price may develop a corrective downward wave as the pattern signal plays out. Given that XAUUSD remains within an ascending channel, the corrective target may be the support level at 4,465 USD.
At the same time, XAUUSD technical analysis for today also considers an alternative scenario, where prices extend the rally toward 4,600 USD without testing support.
The potential for continuation of the broader uptrend remains intact, and in the near term, XAUUSD prices may move toward the next psychological level at 4,800 USD.
Gold, having set another price record, is now awaiting new growth triggers. XAUUSD technical analysis suggests a correction toward the 4,465 USD support level before the continuation of the broader upward trend.
