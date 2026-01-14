XAUUSD prices are showing renewed upward momentum amid a combination of technical factors and easing expectations regarding the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. The rate is currently at 4,631 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 14 January 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

Expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts continue to support the gold market

Demand for safe-haven assets has increased amid persistent global uncertainty

A slowdown in US core inflation in December strengthened expectations of monetary policy easing

XAUUSD forecast for 14 January 2026: 4,740

Fundamental analysis

XAUUSD quotes resumed growth after a minor correction the previous day. Buyers are attempting to consolidate above the 4,630 USD resistance level, maintaining control over short-term price dynamics. Gold continues to receive support amid strengthening expectations of US interest rate cuts and rising demand for safe-haven assets. A confident hold above 4,630 USD will reinforce the bullish outlook for XAUUSD in today’s trading session.

December data confirmed a slowdown in US core inflation, strengthening market confidence in a gradual easing of price pressures. Against this backdrop, investors are divided between expectations of two or three Federal Reserve rate cuts this year, while the regulator’s median forecast still implies only one cut. Ongoing geopolitical tensions remain an additional supportive factor for gold.

XAUUSD technical analysis

XAUUSD quotes continue to move upwards within a stable bullish channel. Buyers are successfully holding the price above the EMA-65, indicating strengthening upward momentum. The XAUUSD forecast for today suggests further growth, with the nearest target at 4,740 USD.

The Stochastic Oscillator further supports the bullish scenario. Its signal lines turned upwards after rebounding from the ascending support line and formed a bullish crossover, confirming increased buying pressure.

If XAUUSD prices consolidate above 4,630 USD, the bullish scenario will remain a priority, increasing the probability of reaching the target during the trading session.





Summary

Expectations of Federal Reserve monetary policy easing, slowing inflation in the US, and strong demand for safe-haven assets continue to support gold prices. The XAUUSD forecast for 14 January 2026 confirms bullish momentum and points to a high probability of a move towards the 4,740 USD target, provided prices hold above key levels.

