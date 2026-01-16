Gold (XAUUSD) prices returned to 4,600 USD. The market is monitoring risk sentiment and the Federal Reserve. Find more details in our analysis for 16 January 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

Market focus: gold (XAUUSD) remains in a consolidation phase after reaching new highs

Current trend: the technical picture for gold (XAUUSD) remains bullish

XAUUSD forecast for 16 January 2026: 4,520 or 4,560

Fundamental analysis

Gold (XAUUSD) prices declined to 4,600 USD per ounce on Friday. Losses from the previous session persisted amid weakening demand for safe-haven assets and reduced expectations of an imminent easing of Federal Reserve policy.

Geopolitical risks around Iran temporarily decreased after US President Donald Trump indicated that military action could be postponed following Tehran’s statements that it would not execute protesters. Markets were further calmed by reports that Israel and other US allies in the Middle East urged Washington not to rush a potential strike on Iran.

Strong US macroeconomic data published on Thursday also weighed on prices, prompting investors to scale back bets on near-term interest rate cuts. With economic momentum stable, the market expects the Federal Reserve to keep rates unchanged at the upcoming meeting.

Despite the correction, gold gained more than 2% over the week. This marked the second consecutive week of gains, with prices remaining near all-time highs.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, gold (XAUUSD) maintains a medium-term upward structure, but in recent sessions, the market has shifted into a consolidation phase following a sharp impulsive rally.

After accelerating upwards in early January, prices confidently broke above the 4,520–4,560 zone and formed a new high near 4,640. This was followed by a correction and a transition into sideways movement. Currently, quotes are hovering within the 4,560–4,620 range, indicating a pause in the trend and a redistribution of positions. Prices remain above the middle line of the Bollinger Bands.

At the same time, the upper band has begun to flatten, and the range is narrowing, which is a typical sign of consolidation after a strong move. Attempts to rise above 4,620–4,640 continue to meet profit-taking, while declines are bought in the 4,560–4,520 area, which acts as the nearest support.

Overall, the technical picture remains neutral-to-bullish. The structure of highs and lows remains intact, and the upward momentum from early January persists. To resume growth, the market will need to consolidate above 4,640. A loss of the 4,520–4,510 zone would increase the risks of a deeper correction towards 4,475–4,450, but this scenario is not considered the base case at present.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: Bullish (with a consolidation phase)

Key resistance levels: 4,620 and 4,640

Key support levels: 4,560 and 4,520





XAUUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

Holding above the 4,560–4,520 USD zone and an upside breakout from the current consolidation will indicate market readiness to resume the upward movement after a pause.

The risk-to-reward ratio stands at around 1:2. Potential profit upon reaching the target amounts to approximately 80–100 pips, while possible losses are limited to 40–50 pips.

Buy Stop: 4,625 USD

Take Profit: 4,650 USD

Stop Loss: 4,585 USD

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A short scenario is possible if prices break and consolidate below the 4,520 USD support zone, which will increase the risks of a deeper correction after the strong impulsive growth in early January.

Sell Stop: 4,515 USD

Take Profit: 4,450 USD

Stop Loss: 4,555 USD

Risk factors

The main risks to the bullish scenario include a further reduction in geopolitical tensions around Iran, strong US macroeconomic data that could reduce expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts, as well as profit-taking after two consecutive weeks of gold gains.

Summary

Gold (XAUUSD) ends the week with a gain of around 2% despite the recent correction. The gold (XAUUSD) forecast for today, 16 January 2026, does not rule out consolidation within the 4,520–4,560 range.

Open Account