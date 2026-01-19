After hitting a new all-time high, XAUUSD prices are forming a corrective wave and trading around 4,670 USD. Find more details in our analysis for 19 January 2026.
Today’s XAUUSD forecast shows that gold prices continue their upward momentum. At this stage, quotes have reached another all-time high and are trading near 4,670 USD per ounce.
Factors influencing XAUUSD price dynamics:
Escalating international tensions and tariffs imposed by the US on other countries continue to pressure the USD, maintaining steady demand for gold.
On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. At this stage, quotes may continue to form an upward wave following the pattern signal. Given that XAUUSD quotes remain within an ascending channel, the upside target may stand at the 4,730 USD level.
At the same time, XAUUSD technical analysis for today also considers an alternative scenario, where prices undergo a correction towards the 4,630 USD level before resuming growth.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
Holding above the 4,670–4,680 USD zone and an upside breakout from the current consolidation will indicate market readiness to resume the upward movement after a pause.
The risk-to-reward ratio stands at approximately 1:2. Potential profit upon reaching the target is around 60 pips, with possible losses capped at 30 pips.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
A short scenario is possible if prices break and consolidate below the 4,520 USD support zone, which will increase the risks of a deeper correction after the strong impulsive growth in early January.
The main risks to the bullish scenario include a further reduction in geopolitical tensions around Iran, strong US macroeconomic data that could reduce expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts, as well as profit-taking after two consecutive weeks of gold gains.
Geopolitical factors continue to support stable demand for gold. XAUUSD technical analysis suggests further growth towards the 4,730 USD level.
