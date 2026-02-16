The US is observing a public holiday, and against this backdrop, gold may continue to strengthen, with XAUUSD prices currently at 4,987 USD. Find more details in our analysis for 16 February 2026.
Today’s XAUUSD price forecast shows that gold continues a corrective wave, currently trading around 4,987 USD per ounce.
Factors influencing XAUUSD price movements today:
Thus, XAUUSD quotes remain dependent on USD dynamics, geopolitical uncertainty, and expectations of Federal Reserve monetary easing.
On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band and may continue their upward trajectory following the pattern’s signal. Since quotes remain within an ascending channel, the upside target may be 5,280 USD.
At the same time, today’s XAUUSD technical analysis also considers an alternative scenario involving a correction towards 4,885 USD before further growth.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
A consolidation above 5,110 would confirm a breakout from the local 4,950–5,050 range and create conditions for a continued upward movement, with the nearest target at 5,280.
The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
A consolidation below 4,900 would increase selling pressure and open the way towards 4,800 as the corrective wave continues.
The main risk to a recovery is the failure to consolidate above 5,100–5,150, a more hawkish Federal Reserve stance, and further strengthening of the US dollar. These factors could push XAUUSD quotes back to test the lower boundary of the range.
Gold is awaiting positive growth catalysts. Technical analysis of XAUUSD suggests a move towards 5,280 after the correction.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.