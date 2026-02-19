Gold (XAUUSD) prices declined to 4,970 USD, with demand for the precious metal easing amid dollar strength and reduced activity during the Lunar New Year. Find more details in our analysis for 19 February 2026.
Gold (XAUUSD) fell towards 4,970 USD per ounce on Thursday, remaining volatile after rebounding from late January’s record highs. The market continues to assess signals from the minutes of the January FOMC meeting.
The document revealed disagreements within the Federal Reserve. Some participants favour a pause in further rate cuts, while allowing for renewed easing later this year if inflation continues to improve. Others did not rule out the possibility of another rate hike and supported a two-sided description of policy outlook in official statements.
Against this backdrop, the market has reduced expectations for the number of rate cuts in 2026.
Attention is now shifting to the upcoming US GDP and PCE releases later this week.
Short-term demand for precious metals has also weakened due to the Lunar New Year celebrations in China, leading to lower liquidity and reduced investor activity.
An additional factor remains geopolitical risk surrounding Iran. According to media reports, in the event of a military scenario involving the US, the operation could evolve into a prolonged campaign following unsuccessful negotiations.
The outlook for gold (XAUUSD) is moderate.
Gold (XAUUSD) is trading in the 4,970–4,980 range after a sharp decline from highs above 5,500. The downward momentum was strong, with the market later transitioning into a broad consolidation phase.
Prices are fluctuating between approximately 4,900 and 5,080 and are currently near the middle Bollinger Band. The bands are gradually narrowing, indicating declining volatility and a developing balance after the sharp sell-off. The nearest resistance level is located in the 5,080–5,100 zone, followed by 5,160, while support lies around 4,900, with the next level at 4,816.
The current structure is assessed as sideways with a moderately neutral bias. A breakout beyond the 4,900–5,080 range will likely determine the direction of the next impulse.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
A breakout and consolidation above 5,080 would confirm an exit from the current 4,900–5,080 consolidation range and create conditions for a corrective rise towards 5,160. The potential move is around 70–80 USD, with risk estimated at 30–35 USD, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio close to 1:2.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
A move below 4,900 would increase downside pressure and open the way towards 4,816, with the risk of a further decline.
Key risks to the bullish scenario include strong US macroeconomic data and a hawkish Fed tone, both of which could strengthen the dollar. Additional pressure may come from reduced short-term demand from Asia and any easing of geopolitical tensions, which would diminish interest in safe-haven assets.
XAUUSD prices are declining due to the strong US dollar and the Lunar New Year in China. The gold (XAUUSD) forecast for today, 19 February 2026, suggests continued trading within the 4,900–5,080 range.
