Gold continues to strengthen amid global developments, with XAUUSD quotes trading near 5,312 USD. Find more details in our analysis for 3 March 2026.
Today’s XAUUSD price forecast shows that after a strong rally, gold is forming a corrective wave, with quotes currently trading around 5,300 USD per ounce.
Key factors influencing XAUUSD price performance:
In the near term, gold may strengthen further, especially if economic and political risks continue to weigh on traditional currencies and financial markets.
On the H4 chart, XAUUSD quotes formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band. At this stage, prices continue their corrective wave and may pull back in the short term as the pattern plays out. Since XAUUSD remains within an ascending channel, the first correction target lies at 5,230 USD.
At the same time, today’s XAUUSD technical analysis also considers an alternative scenario, where prices rise towards 5,560 USD without testing the support level.
The potential for the uptrend to continue remains strong. In the medium term, XAUUSD prices may target the next psychological level at 6,000 USD.
Main scenario (Buy Limit)
A pullback towards the 5,230 support level may complete the correction and open the way to 5,560. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout and consolidation below 5,200 would increase the risks of a deeper short-term correction after the sharp rally and open the way towards 5,130.
Easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and reduced demand for safe-haven assets remain key risks for XAUUSD. Strengthening of the US dollar amid hawkish Fed rhetoric or strong US macroeconomic data could also limit gold’s upside potential.
Geopolitical risks continue to support gold as a safe-haven asset. Technical analysis suggests that after a correction phase, XAUUSD may advance towards 5,560 USD.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.