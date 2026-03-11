Gold (XAUUSD) continues to recover and is heading towards its early March highs, with XAUUSD prices currently at 5,200 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 11 March 2026.
Today’s XAUUSD price forecast shows that gold maintains its upward momentum, with quotes currently trading around 5,200 USD per ounce.
The Consumer Price Index reflects changes in the cost of goods and services for consumers, helping to assess consumer trends and economic stagnation. A lower-than-expected figure typically has a negative impact on the national currency.
The XAUUSD forecast for 11 March 2026 suggests the CPI will be higher than the previous reading of 2.4%, with the figure expected to be around 2.5%. Today’s fundamental analysis for XAUUSD indicates the CPI could rise compared to the previous period and positively impact the US dollar.
Amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, geopolitical instability, and expectations around the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy actions, gold continues to hold its ground and is gradually moving towards all-time highs.
On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices have formed a Harami reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band and now continue an upward wave. In the near term, as the pattern plays out, quotes may extend the uptrend. Since XAUUSD remains within an ascending channel, the first upside target remains 5,388 USD.
At the same time, today’s technical analysis for XAUUSD also considers an alternative scenario that includes a pullback to 5,070 USD before the next move higher.
The potential for the uptrend to continue remains in place, and XAUUSD may head towards the next psychological level of 5,600 USD in the near term.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
Consolidation above 5,235 would confirm the end of the correction and a resumption of the upward wave. In this case, gold may move towards 5,388 and then 5,420, where the recent high is located.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout below the 5,070 support level would increase selling pressure and signal a deeper correction after the prior advance. In this case, the market may test the key support area around 4,860.
Key risks to further gold gains include a stronger US dollar and easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East following statements about a possible end to the conflict. US inflation data (CPI and PCE) will further impact XAUUSD this week, potentially shifting expectations for the Federal Reserve’s future monetary policy.
Despite geopolitical conflicts, gold remains an attractive instrument for preserving capital. XAUUSD technical analysis suggests potential upside towards the 5,388 USD level.
