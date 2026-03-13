Gold (XAUUSD) prices have returned to 5,110 USD. The market sees signs of rising inflation and is scrapping the Fed’s scenario. Discover more in our analysis for 13 March 2026.
Gold (XAUUSD) prices rose to 5,110 USD per ounce on Friday, recovering after a two-day decline. The market is balancing between a geopolitical risk premium and inflationary pressures driven by higher oil prices.
On the 13th day of the conflict between the US and Iran, both sides continue to exchange tough statements. US President Donald Trump said that preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and threats to the Middle East is more important than the conflict’s impact on oil prices. In response, Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei pledged to keep the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed and warned that new fronts of the conflict could be opened if US and Israeli strikes continue.
These statements are supporting higher energy prices, reinforcing inflation concerns, and reducing expectations of an early rate cut in the US. The market is pricing in almost no chance of a rate change at the next Fed meeting, with the likelihood of one cut by the end of the year estimated at around 70%.
Despite Friday’s brief rally, gold is heading for a second consecutive weekly decline.
The outlook for gold (XAUUSD) is moderate.
On the H4 chart, gold (XAUUSD) continues to consolidate after a strong upside momentum built in late February. At that time, quotes quickly climbed from the 5,000 area to highs near 5,419, but the market failed to hold those levels. After forming a local peak, prices entered a correction phase and moved back into the range.
In recent sessions, gold has been trading sideways between 4,995 and 5,419. Quotes are currently hovering around 5,113, slightly below the middle Bollinger Band, indicating moderate selling pressure. The nearest support is in the 5,085–4,995 zone, while the key resistance level is located around 5,250–5,320 and higher at 5,419.
As long as prices remain within the range, the market maintains a neutral structure. A consolidation above 5,250–5,320 could bring gold back towards the upper boundary of the range, while a breakout below 4,995 would deepen the correction and open the way for a larger decline.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
A consolidation above 5,250 USD would confirm a breakout from the current consolidation zone and create conditions for a move towards the upper boundary of the range. After the strong upside momentum in late February, the market entered a correction phase, but prices remaining above key support levels maintain the potential for demand recovery.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout below the 4,995 USD support level would increase selling pressure and signal a deeper correction after the prior advance.
Gold is under pressure from a stronger dollar and rising US Treasury yields amid heightened inflation risks caused by higher oil prices. Geopolitical tensions around the US–Iran conflict are fuelling market volatility.
Gold (XAUUSD) is on track to finish the second consecutive week lower. The gold (XAUUSD) forecast for today, 13 March 2026, suggests movement within the 5,100–5,200 range.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.