Gold is once again attempting to strengthen against the USD ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision. XAUUSD quotes are testing the 5,020 USD level. Discover more in our analysis for 16 March 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

US industrial production: previously at 0.7%, projected at 0.1%

Current trend: moving upwards

XAUUSD forecast for 16 March 2026: 5,230

Fundamental analysis

Today’s XAUUSD price forecast suggests that gold is finishing its corrective wave. At this stage, XAUUSD is trading around 5,020 USD per ounce.

US industrial production measures total output produced by businesses, including the gas and energy sectors.

The fundamental analysis for 16 March 2026 takes into account that production may slow to 0.1%. A downturn in the US industry could weigh on the USD and trigger higher volatility in XAUUSD prices. Changes in industrial output can also affect GDP in the current period.

Gold has been caught between the hammer of geopolitics and the anvil of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. XAUUSD’s short-term outlook will depend on its ability to hold above 5,000 USD ahead of the Fed’s rate verdict. The market is now pricing in only one Fed rate cut by the end of the year, whereas previously it had expected more. Investors are holding their breath ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting on Wednesday; against this backdrop, XAUUSD may recover some of its recent losses.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. In the near term, as the pattern plays out, quotes may build an upward wave and continue their upward momentum. Since XAUUSD remains within an ascending channel, the first upside target could be 5,230 USD.

At the same time, today’s XAUUSD technical analysis also considers an alternative scenario in which prices could pull back towards 4,925 USD before the next move higher.

XAUUSD prices retain the potential for continued upward movement and may head towards the next psychological level of 5,600 USD in the near term.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: upward

Key resistance levels: 5,230 and 5,380

Key support levels: 4,925 and 4,780





XAUUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A consolidation above 5,065 USD will confirm the end of the correction and create conditions for the uptrend to continue.

Buy Stop: 5,065

Take Profit: 5,230

Stop Loss: 4,990

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the 4,925 USD support level will increase selling pressure and signal a deeper correction after the prior rally.

Take Profit: 4,770

Stop Loss: 5,010

Risk factors

Gold is pressured by a stronger dollar and rising US Treasury yields, as higher oil prices fuel inflation concerns. Geopolitical tensions around the US–Iran conflict continue to support elevated volatility in the market.

Summary

Ahead of US data releases, gold is attempting to strengthen. XAUUSD technical analysis suggests a move higher towards 5,230 USD.

Open Account