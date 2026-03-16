Gold is once again attempting to strengthen against the USD ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision. XAUUSD quotes are testing the 5,020 USD level. Discover more in our analysis for 16 March 2026.
Today’s XAUUSD price forecast suggests that gold is finishing its corrective wave. At this stage, XAUUSD is trading around 5,020 USD per ounce.
US industrial production measures total output produced by businesses, including the gas and energy sectors.
The fundamental analysis for 16 March 2026 takes into account that production may slow to 0.1%. A downturn in the US industry could weigh on the USD and trigger higher volatility in XAUUSD prices. Changes in industrial output can also affect GDP in the current period.
Gold has been caught between the hammer of geopolitics and the anvil of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. XAUUSD’s short-term outlook will depend on its ability to hold above 5,000 USD ahead of the Fed’s rate verdict. The market is now pricing in only one Fed rate cut by the end of the year, whereas previously it had expected more. Investors are holding their breath ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting on Wednesday; against this backdrop, XAUUSD may recover some of its recent losses.
On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. In the near term, as the pattern plays out, quotes may build an upward wave and continue their upward momentum. Since XAUUSD remains within an ascending channel, the first upside target could be 5,230 USD.
At the same time, today’s XAUUSD technical analysis also considers an alternative scenario in which prices could pull back towards 4,925 USD before the next move higher.
XAUUSD prices retain the potential for continued upward movement and may head towards the next psychological level of 5,600 USD in the near term.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
A consolidation above 5,065 USD will confirm the end of the correction and create conditions for the uptrend to continue.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout below the 4,925 USD support level will increase selling pressure and signal a deeper correction after the prior rally.
Gold is pressured by a stronger dollar and rising US Treasury yields, as higher oil prices fuel inflation concerns. Geopolitical tensions around the US–Iran conflict continue to support elevated volatility in the market.
Ahead of US data releases, gold is attempting to strengthen. XAUUSD technical analysis suggests a move higher towards 5,230 USD.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.