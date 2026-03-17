XAUUSD prices remain under pressure amid rising inflation risks and a reassessment of US rate expectations, currently standing at 5,010 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 17 March 2026.
XAUUSD quotes are falling for the second consecutive trading session. Sellers are capping the upside and holding the key resistance level at 5,075 USD, preventing prices from consolidating above it. The nearest support level lies at 4,970 USD. Pressure on gold is mounting as expectations for an imminent rate cut in the US fade. Rising inflation risks linked to the escalation of the Middle East conflict are forcing the market to revise its outlook.
Higher energy prices are taking centre stage. Rising oil prices are boosting inflationary pressure in the US economy. This factor will likely be a key issue at the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting. Most analysts expect the regulator to keep the interest rate unchanged. At the same time, market participants will focus primarily on the Fed’s comments regarding the geopolitical situation and its impact on inflation and the economic outlook, as well as updated macroeconomic forecasts.
XAUUSD prices remain compressed within a Triangle pattern. Sellers continue to keep quotes below the EMA-65, indicating ongoing bearish momentum. Today’s XAUUSD forecast suggests a decline to 4,775 USD.
The technical setup favours bears. The Stochastic Oscillator is turning higher after moving out of oversold territory and is approaching a descending resistance line, which may limit the current correction. A breakout and consolidation below 4,970 USD will confirm the main scenario. Such a signal would increase selling pressure and open the potential for further downside as the Triangle pattern plays out.
An alternative scenario suggests a breakout above the upper boundary of the pattern with a consolidation above 5,060 USD. This outcome would indicate weakening sellers and increase the probability of an upside correction in gold.
Main scenario (Sell Stop)
A consolidation below 4,970 USD would signal a breakout below the lower boundary of the Triangle pattern and create conditions for opening short positions. The potential profit at the take-profit level is about 19,500 pips, while potential losses are limited to 5,500 pips. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3.
Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)
A breakout above the upper boundary of the pattern, with prices consolidating above 5,060 USD, would strengthen buying pressure and indicate renewed growth.
Risks to the XAUUSD bearish scenario are tied to a possible surge in demand for gold as a safe-haven asset amid further escalation of geopolitical tensions. Additional support could come from a more dovish Federal Reserve tone or unexpectedly weak US macroeconomic data that would reignite expectations for rate cuts.
Pressure on gold persists as expectations for Fed easing fade and rising inflation risks support the regulator's cautious stance. The XAUUSD outlook points to a bearish scenario as long as prices remain below the EMA-65 and the 5,080 USD resistance zone.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.