XAUUSD prices remain under pressure amid rising inflation risks and a reassessment of US rate expectations, currently standing at 5,010 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 17 March 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

XAUUSD quotes are hovering below the key resistance level at 5,075 USD and remain under selling pressure

US inflation risks are rising amid higher oil prices and the Middle East conflict

The market is reducing expectations for near-term Federal Reserve easing, which pressures XAUUSD prices

XAUUSD forecast for 17 March 2026: 4,775

Fundamental analysis

XAUUSD quotes are falling for the second consecutive trading session. Sellers are capping the upside and holding the key resistance level at 5,075 USD, preventing prices from consolidating above it. The nearest support level lies at 4,970 USD. Pressure on gold is mounting as expectations for an imminent rate cut in the US fade. Rising inflation risks linked to the escalation of the Middle East conflict are forcing the market to revise its outlook.

Higher energy prices are taking centre stage. Rising oil prices are boosting inflationary pressure in the US economy. This factor will likely be a key issue at the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting. Most analysts expect the regulator to keep the interest rate unchanged. At the same time, market participants will focus primarily on the Fed’s comments regarding the geopolitical situation and its impact on inflation and the economic outlook, as well as updated macroeconomic forecasts.

Technical outlook

XAUUSD prices remain compressed within a Triangle pattern. Sellers continue to keep quotes below the EMA-65, indicating ongoing bearish momentum. Today’s XAUUSD forecast suggests a decline to 4,775 USD.

The technical setup favours bears. The Stochastic Oscillator is turning higher after moving out of oversold territory and is approaching a descending resistance line, which may limit the current correction. A breakout and consolidation below 4,970 USD will confirm the main scenario. Such a signal would increase selling pressure and open the potential for further downside as the Triangle pattern plays out.

An alternative scenario suggests a breakout above the upper boundary of the pattern with a consolidation above 5,060 USD. This outcome would indicate weakening sellers and increase the probability of an upside correction in gold.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1 (Intraday)

Trend: downtrend

Key resistance levels: 5,075 and 5,155

Key support levels: 4,945 and 4,845





XAUUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Sell Stop)

A consolidation below 4,970 USD would signal a breakout below the lower boundary of the Triangle pattern and create conditions for opening short positions. The potential profit at the take-profit level is about 19,500 pips, while potential losses are limited to 5,500 pips. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3.

Take Profit: 4,775

Stop Loss: 5,025

Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout above the upper boundary of the pattern, with prices consolidating above 5,060 USD, would strengthen buying pressure and indicate renewed growth.

Take Profit: 5,145

Stop Loss: 4,985

Risk factors

Risks to the XAUUSD bearish scenario are tied to a possible surge in demand for gold as a safe-haven asset amid further escalation of geopolitical tensions. Additional support could come from a more dovish Federal Reserve tone or unexpectedly weak US macroeconomic data that would reignite expectations for rate cuts.

Summary

Pressure on gold persists as expectations for Fed easing fade and rising inflation risks support the regulator's cautious stance. The XAUUSD outlook points to a bearish scenario as long as prices remain below the EMA-65 and the 5,080 USD resistance zone.

Open Account